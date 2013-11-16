Somehow, 40% Of Toronto Residents Still Approve Of Rob Ford

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford has an approval rating of 40%, according to an Ipsos poll released Wednesday.

That’s just slightly worse than President Barack Obama’s average approval rating in recent national U.S. polls (41.5%).

Ford maintains 40% approval even though:

He has admitted to smoking crack; He attributed his choice to smoke crack to being “in one of my drunken stupors“; He had to make this admission after long denying it because Toronto police possess a video that appears to show him smoking crack; Ford’s driver and confidante, Alexander “Sandro” Lisi, has been indicted for extorting two alleged gang members whom he believed possessed said video; Lisi is also under indictment for drug trafficking; Ford and Lisi exchanged 711 phone calls between March and September, including 18 on the day Ford made his first public comments about the video; Ford has repeatedly been intoxicated in public, including at the Toronto Garrison Ball in March, which he was asked to leave because he was so drunk; At one of the public events where Ford appeared to be drunk, Sarah Thomson, a former political opponent of Ford, says he “grabbed her arse“; Ford staffer Isaac Ransom told police that Ford made lewd comments to staffer Olivia Gondek, including “I’m gonna eat you out” and “I banged your p—-” (Gondek, for the record, denies that Ford ever said this, according to the Toronto Star); Ford explained to assembled press on Thursday that he would never have said that to Gondek because “I’m happily married. I’ve got more than enough to eat at home”; Ford has generally brought disrepute on the city of Toronto, causing American publications such as Business Insider to write negatively about the city when we would usually ignore it; and Ford was hugely embarrassing even before the crack thing happened.

The same Ipsos poll finds that 3 in 4 Torontonians want Ford either to resign or at least step aside to seek substance-abuse treatment. That means at least 15% of the people of Toronto approve of Rob Ford’s job performance but want him to step aside anyway.

I wrote, back in May, about why Toronto residents seem to like Rob Ford even though they really, really shouldn’t. He is, in some sense, a man of the people, willing to hang out with most anybody — including, unfortunately, organised criminals.

But when is that appeal going to wear thin, Toronto? When will enough be enough?

