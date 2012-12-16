The Best Someecards To Send Your Techie Friends For The Holidays

Photo: http://www.someecards.com/

Do you like your holiday greetings to pack a little more of a punch? Maybe deliver a laugh as well?You should be using Someecards. It’s a company that lets you send snarky e-cards for any one of a number of occasions (or no occasion at all).



We’ve gathered a few of our favourite tech/workplace related holiday cards, and they appear here with permission.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.