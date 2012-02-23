Someday, Your Reputation May Be More Important Than Your Net Worth

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

A new social class is emerging on the Internet and your place in it depends on your reputation. In this world, you might be nothing, “but online you might be king,” explained Betterworks co-founder Paige Craig, an angel investor in more than 50 companies.



Craig said he invested in online reputation tracking company Klout after seeing a tweet from Joe Fernandez about Klout in 2009.

“In a world where people are working across borders, across time, across companies, and across ethnic groups, there isn’t enough time to get to know each other. You need something like Klout to establish the strength of that relationship. It enables social collaboration and social commerce at scale that we’ve never seen before,” he added.

In fact, Craig thinks Klout can be more important than money in the future. He grew up poor and doesn’t think people’s worth should depend on how wealthy they are.

“Reputation becomes more important than your bank account. Your credit score goes back to how you pay off bills. It’s a great metric that unifies the world. But once we get to a point where we have a constant currency around reputation,” he said, a lot more can be accomplished.

“There are books that envision a future where cash disappears and how you treat people matters more than cash,” Craig said.

