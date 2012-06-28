SOMEBODY HAS TO SAY IT: Caroline And Rory Need To Break Up Now

Caroline Wozniacki just got bounced from Wimbeldon in the first round.



This is less than a month after her boyfriend, Rory McIllroy missed the cut at the US Open with a pair of super ugly scorecards.

There is plenty of statistical evidence that Wozniacki’s career has tanked since the two started dating.

Here is a chart of hers:

Rory’s career actually picked up a little after the two made it official, BUT in the last month or so, Rory has missed several cuts, including three in a row at one point.

This from the guy who was supposed to be the next Tiger Woods?

These two may be in love or whatever, but clearly, it is time to break up.

It’s not them; it’s us.

We need winners, not roses and smooches and all that. Sheesh.

