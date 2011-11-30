Somebody Bet On The Colts To Go Winless At 1,000/1 Odds And Now He Could Win $10,000

Photo: AP

Long before anybody even knew Peyton Manning could potentially miss the entire 2011 season, one gambler bet $10 on the Indianapolis Colts to go 0-16 at 1000/1 odds.Now, if the Colts lose the last five games, the gambler will win $10,000.



According to BeyondTheBets.com, back on August 23, this bettor heard about Manning’s neck injury and began to wonder if Manning might play it safe and sit out the entire season.

“My rationale was simple,” the gambler said, “Peyton has made a ton of money in his career already, why chance it if this thing is serious?”

This was one week before Manning had a second surgery on his neck. And it was two weeks before we even knew for certain that Manning would miss the first game of the year.

Looking at the Colts remaining schedule, they have a very good chance of going 0-16. The next four games include three teams that lead their division (New England, Baltimore, Houston) and another team with a winning record (Tennessee). Their final game of the season would appear to be their best bet for a win, as they will travel to 3-8 Jacksonville.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.