There's a 'Full House of Cards' parody and it's surprisingly uplifiting

Ian Phillips
Full House of CardsYouTube

In response to today’s news that Netflix is nearing a deal to reboot “Full House,” a popular joke was bouncing around Twitter. 

Coincidentally, somebody made a “Full House”/”House of Cards” mashup just last week which now has some relevance.

It traded in scenic San Francisco…

Full House Intro GifPlay GIFYouTube via ABC
Full House of Cards IntroPlay GIF

For some truly grim D.C. imagery.And they even got the whole cast involved, with fonts to match:

Test GIFYouTube
Robin Wright House of CardsYouTube

 

Michael Kelly House of CardsPlay GIFYouTube

The theme song definetly made this drama feel a bit more light…

Corey Stoll GIFPlay GIFYouTube
Kevin Spacey GIFPlay GIFYouTube

You can watch the mashup opening credits for “Full House of Cards” below:

