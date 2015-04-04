There's a 'Full House of Cards' parody and it's surprisingly uplifiting

In response to today’s news that Netflix is nearing a deal to reboot “Full House,” a popular joke was bouncing around Twitter.

I just had a TV Mashup idea — Full House of Cards.

— Matt Low (@matticus) April 2, 2015

“Full House of Cards.”please send my $US1 million check to Dave Itzkoff℅ The New York Times

— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 2, 2015

everyone in my twitter feed thought of “full house of cards” within 15 seconds of one another

— Chris Ziegler (@zpower) April 2, 2015

Coincidentally, somebody made a “Full House”/”House of Cards” mashup just last week which now has some relevance.

It traded in scenic San Francisco…

For some truly grim D.C. imagery.And they even got the whole cast involved, with fonts to match:

The theme song definetly made this drama feel a bit more light…

You can watch the mashup opening credits for “Full House of Cards” below:

