Some Wonder If This Is The Next Big Smartphone Platform

Early this morning, Jolla, a company founded by former Nokia employees, showed off early previews of a new mobile operating system under development.



It’s called Sailfish OS and it’s based on MeeGo, which Nokia open-sourced after it adopted Microsoft’s mobile OS for its own phones.

GigaOm’s David Meyer, who covered the announcement from Eurpoe, says Sailfish looks most like a combination of Android and Windows Phone.

He writes: “From the Windows Phone side, it seems to have borrowed the live tile concept for the homescreen, only it presents it in quite a different fashion. The app menu looks Android-ish, in my opinion, as does the dock at the bottom of the screen”

Meyer wonders: “Is this the next big smartphone platform?”

Business Insider gadgets guru Steve Kovach doesn’t think so. He says: “It’s nokia’s meego, turned open source. Meego is crap.”

Ultimately, Chinese consumers will be the ones to answer the quesiton. Sailfish OS will debut on phones distributed by Chinese company D.Phone.

Sailfish will go against another iOS/Android/Windows Phone rival out of China: Alibaba’s mobile operating system, Aliyun.

Here’s a Jolla demonstration video:

