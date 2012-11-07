Some Voting Machines In Wisconsin Were Acting Weird

Photo: Getty Images

Some voting machines in Wisconsin were on the fritz today, the Wall Street Journal reports.Here’s the problems on a county by county basis, according to the WSJ:



“In Pewaukee, Wis., a fiercely conservative suburb of Milwaukee, a voter reported that a machine did not register his ballot after he inserted it.”

“South of Madison, Wis., a liberal stronghold, Mr. Magney said there were reports of voters casting ballots for two presidential candidates: either President Barack Obama or Mitt Romney and then a third-party candidate.”

“In Milwaukee, a voting machine went down at the height of early-morning voting at one of the city’s busiest polling places.”

Overall, it doesn’t sound all that bad. But, the WSJ says there’s a chance we could see a delay in the results.

Also of note, turnout was strong. Neil Albrecht, executive director of Milwaukee’s election commission said turnout was higher in the early morning hours than in 2008.

