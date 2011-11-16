Some U.K. Pet Owners Are So Desperate They're Killing Their Pets For Insurance Money

Photo: RobiNZ

File this under “Sick, Sad World.”The Daily Mail reports false claims on insurance claims have skyrocketed, with some (cruel, deplorable) owners actually killing their pets to get an early death payout.



The paper writes: “Figures from the Association of British Insurers have revealed there was £1,929,900 worth of pet insurance fraud detected last year – up from just £420,000 in 2009, although the true scale is thought to be far higher.”

The claims have almost quadrupled in the last year.

Vets are being eyed as part of this so-called pet fraud, as they can charge twice as much for regular prescription meds and exaggerate claims for service costs. This is easier to do since the pet’s medical records are harder to trace than humans.

Other pets are going “missing” so their owners can get a payout for a lost or stolen pet, and still more owners are filing claims for nonexistent pets or “exaggerated claims for treatment.” This probably works out since Americans across the pond already spend a whopping $50.84 billion a year to care for their pets.

Much like car insurers have cracked down on fraud, U.K. insurers are building a database to keep close watch on this disturbing trend.

Regardless, we can’t help but wonder: Are people really this spineless?

