Some Traders Think That Chris Christie Caused The Stock Market To Surge Yesterday

Photo: AP/blogs.forbes.com

Chris Christie. Chris Christie. Chris Christie. Chris Christie.The world northeast media can’t get enough of him, amid the brand new buzz about how he might run for President.



And some people think his mere name can make the stock market rise.

In his daily note, UBS floor guy Art Cashin talks about yesterday’s big last-hour comeback in stocks. And he notes…

There were lots of theories about what caused the late buying. Many were based on mechanics surrounding the end of the quarter and closing the books. Others had to do with the evolving status of the European bailout. There was even a theory that the rally had a political basis. In the final hour, there were rumours about that New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie, was going to enter the race for president. The

rally and the rumours were contemporaneous but I’m not quite sure there was a cause and effect aspect in the relationship. Rather, it looked like the S&P found support at the 1136/1139 napkin band and bounced.

