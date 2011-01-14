Some Thoughts On Beck, Soros, Palin, And The New Financial Order

The New World Order is a financial order, a financial one world government, that is supported by mainstream Republicans and Democrats.



It is a world order that is not a political order but is rather an economic order. However, there are some flaws and dangers regarding this NWO.

First of all, as I have said many times on this hub, the new economic order attacked mainstreet with Ponzi loans and robbed us.

However I have said many times that our only means of fighting the new financial order is through peaceful rejection of their bad loans and bad products that have the effect of legally stealing through high interest.

Easy money loans start out great but end badly with interest too great to bear. These loans must be resisted by mainstreet citizens everywhere.

I oppose the violence that Byron Williams had begun after listening to Glenn Beck’s one sided view of the NWO. Beck makes it a Democratic issue when both parties are involved, with Kissinger, Soros,the Clintons, H W Bush and others who have called for this financial order for decades. The Rockefellers and others in private industry have spoken out for a new financial order.

But I don’t trust Glenn Beck. Beck should be telling people how to resist this order peacefully but he usually just speaks and lets the chips fall where they may. He is using the issue that has some truth to it for his ends, to rile people up. One of these guys, Byron Williams, decided to use violence to start a revolution after listening to Beck and others.

Certainly with the issues surrounding the shootings in Arizona, people need to do what I have always said, make clear what the issues are and then resist peacefully. And with Palin talking about targets and all that, and acting like a bully, there is a good reason that people say Palin’s rhetoric could have incited the unstable soul in Arizona to over the top behaviour. There is no proof but we have Byron Williams as an example of what people can do based on media. This is something to think about.

I have always viewed the Republicans as the worse of two very evil parties, not willing to protect the US against USURY and other financial crimes. Both parties are terrible in selling out to big finance, but the Republicans have that penchant for language that bullies and for war that makes them even more unacceptable.

With regard to Glenn Beck, his talking points are the talking points of the John Birch Society which I reject. The Birch Society has influenced the Tea Party in a very bad way. It is elitist, and it views the corporatism of the NWO as being communistic. It is not communistic when the corporations control the government. Communism is the permanent control of corporations by government. That is not what we have. The Birchers want a new cold war and that is absurd.

The father of the Koch Brothers, who influence Beck, was a cofounder of the John Birch Society. These are political opportunists and liars. I repeat, it is a lie to label corporatism, as Ron Paul puts it, as being communism. Ron Paul has stated in 2010 that Beck and Palin would take the Tea Party for a ride. Now you know what he really thinks of them.

I respect Paul’s peaceful and thoughtful approach towards resisting the new financial order and his understanding that this new order is not communistic. Paul Volcker was asked to leave the Obama team because the Republicans won the election. The only sane man on the Obama team is now gone all because the Republicans want to blow another ponzi somewhere and give the big banks licence to do so.

