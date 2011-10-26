Some Of The Weirdest Items Tracked By The Government When It Calculates CPI

Photo: KOMUnews

Big Brother is watching you, and everything you buy.The U.S. government, naturally, tracks the price of commodities needs through the Bureau of labour Statistics (BLS). But, define need. Some of the things we’ve noticed that they’re noticing are a little weird. For example, why is there a category for ‘uncooked ground beef’?



To make sense of it all, the BLS also includes an item’s weight, in terms of importance, out of 100. The CPI-U number marks an item’s importance for urban customers. CPI-W ranks it for hourly wage earners and clerical workers. CPI-U and CPI-W are included in the equation that determines CPI.

Probably a good idea, as I’m sure I need to know how much rice and pasta are inflating, but I don’t think I’ve ever intentionally bought a ‘notion’ (yes, a notion) in my life.

