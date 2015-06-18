Even millionaires have to borrow money sometimes -- some do it more than others

Portia Crowe

Even wealthy people have to borrow money sometimes.

The annual Capgemini and RBC Wealth Management World Wealth Report asked high-net-worth individuals, or HNWIs — people with investable assets of $US1 million or more, excluding primary residence, collectibles, consumables, and consumer durables — what percentage of their personal assets is financed by borrowed money or credit.

Latin America had the highest amount of HNWI credit, at 28.6%, followed by the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, at 25.5% and the Middle East and Africa at 25.4%.

On average, 17.8% of HNWIs use credit, across the map. Here are the totals:

Screen Shot 2015 06 16 at 5.39.08 PMWorld Wealth Report

The report also found that HNWIs who are younger, wealthier, and female tend to use the most credit.

Check it out:

Screen Shot 2015 06 16 at 5.40.06 PMWorld Wealth Report

