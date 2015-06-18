Even millionaires have to borrow money sometimes -- some do it more than others

Even wealthy people have to borrow money sometimes.

The annual Capgemini and RBC Wealth Management World Wealth Report asked high-net-worth individuals, or HNWIs — people with investable assets of $US1 million or more, excluding primary residence, collectibles, consumables, and consumer durables — what percentage of their personal assets is financed by borrowed money or credit.

Latin America had the highest amount of HNWI credit, at 28.6%, followed by the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, at 25.5% and the Middle East and Africa at 25.4%.

On average, 17.8% of HNWIs use credit, across the map. Here are the totals:

The report also found that HNWIs who are younger, wealthier, and female tend to use the most credit.

Check it out:

