Some Schools Are Spending An Incredible Amount Of Money Wooing High School Football Players

Yesterday was “National Signing Day,” the culmination of an endless rat race in which college football coaches must constantly replenish the talent on their rosters in order to win games and generate revenue. In order to do that, some teams are spending an incredible amount of money just in the hopes landing a few elite prospects.



Below is a look at the average money spent on football recruiting during the 2010 and 2011 fiscal years* (data via ESPN.com). In a handful of cases (mostly private schools), data was missing and those schools were excluded from this dataset.

While some smaller schools will spend less than $100,000 on football recruiting each year, there were 12 schools that averaged more than $500,000 in football recruiting expenses, topped by Tennessee, which averaged $1.3 million…

Photo: Data via ESPN.com

* Data is based on figures submitted by schools. In some cases, schools may differ on how they calculate recruiting expenses.

