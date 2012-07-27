Some Real Estate Agents Will Go To Crazy Extremes To Sell A House

Photo: Michael Meier/The Meier Group
The real estate market has never fully recovered since the economy collapsed in 2008, and after four years real estate agents are still pulling out all of their tricks to try and sell a property.We’ve noticed the past year, agents are going to extreme measures to try and market their homes. We’re not sure how successful they were, but the tactics definitely are good for a laugh.
Real estate agents in Canada are enticing clients with booze. Prospective buyers of two homes that were recently on the market were told they got to keep $1,000 worth of beer in the fridge if they signed the dotted line.
New York city broker Michael Meier hosts sexy photo shoots at his top-listed properties, saying it gives prospective homeowners a taste of the lifestyle they could lead. Sex sells, doesn't it?
The Corcoran Group produced a video to the tune of $50,000 to market a $9 million New York City penthouse.
Some New York real estate agents are hosting monthly open-house parties at properties they have listed to attract buyers, even inviting artists to show their work.
A Prudential Georgia Realtor was so desperate she allegedly broke into an unlisted home to show the client around. She supposedly caused $500 worth of damage upon entering.
Sometimes it even starts before listings are secured. The Observer recently revealed that some agents are bribing sellers with sex to get an exclusive.
