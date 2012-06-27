Chinese-European Trade May Be Collapsing Much Faster Than China Admits

While country A’s import from country B should be equal to the export from country B to country A, statistics from different countries do not always perfectly confirm each other. That is understandable, of course, as there could be differences in how things are counted.



In the China case, the difference itself is not what interests us for the moment.

We were digging into the data from the FRED, Eurostat, and China Customs. Unsurprisingly, China’s exports to the other two economies as per China’s data are wildly different from those imports data reported by the US and the European Union. The chart below, for instance, shows the difference between data from China and the US. But that does not really concern us.

Source: China’s Custom, FRED

What is more interesting is the discrepancies between European data and Chinese data. Imports from China by the European Union has fallen very significantly this year. Although not as bad as 2009 (yet), the decline this year is quite significant already. On the other hand, China’s exports to the European Union appears rather flattish compared to the previous year.

Source: China’s Custom, Eurostat

In terms of year-on-year growth (and forget about the discrepancies in 2010 for the moment), European data (import) dipped into negative territory for the first time in September 2011, and it only turned positive once in February 2012. Meanwhile, Chinese data (export) only dipped into negative territory in January this year. Also, the decline is much smaller in Chinese data.

In March 2012, for instance, European data shows that EU imports from China fell by 18%, but Chinese data shows a decline of a mere 3%. The chart below shows the year-on-year growth with the 3 month moving averages to smooth out the fluctuation. It clearly shows that the European data are painting a worse picture than the Chinese data.

Source: China’s Custom, Eurostat

Again, we have to stress that differences in data from different countries are expected. Whether the discrepancies here are within what we can call as “reasonable” is hard to judge, and even though we know that China has been massaging macro data, we are not sure if this one is being deliberately misstated. However, as China is telling people that trade is stabilising, it leaves us wondering what the hell it is talking about.

This article originally appeared here: Some questions on China’s trade data

