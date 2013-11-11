Some Qantas Staff Can't Stand The New Uniforms Which Were Modelled By Miranda Kerr

Next month Qantas flight staff will begin wearing their new uniforms, though it would appear at least some are unhappy with the change.

According to News Corp Australia, several are frustrated with the new look, which was endorsed by supermodel Miranda Kerr.

Here’s what one short-haul flight attendant — who remained anonymous — had to say:

“The uniforms are really tight and they are simply not practical for the very physical job we have to do. “The uniform looks fantastic on Miranda Kerr but unfortunately we don’t all look like her. “Hosties range in age from their 20s to their 60s and a lot of the older ones don’t want to wear tight-fitting uniforms. We like the current Peter Morrissey-designed uniforms. They are really comfortable”

The union has also confirmed some of its members have contacted them about the new outfits, which staff will begin wearing on December 12.

There’s more here.

