Some Priceless Bats Are Getting Rare Air As Cricket Fans Farewell Phillip Hughes

Social media has been flooded with touching tributes and messages for cricketer Phillip Hughes, his family and close friends but one particular show of respect is being embraced by fans and well wishers worldwide.
People from Australia, England, the United States and elsewhere are commemorating Hughes’ life by digging up their old cricket bats and gear and posting images of them at their front doors, on their porches and inside their homes, accompanied by the hashtag #putoutyourbats.
Some are rare beauties which have aged gracefully, others are in dire disrepair, and there’s a few that haven’t even been stained by their first cherry.
Here are some of the heartfelt and poignant tributes to a cricketing legend.
#putoutyourbats – deepest thoughts go out to #PhilHughes, his family and the cricket community. pic.twitter.com/gF3gUVa46C
— Points for Purpose (@points4purpose) November 27, 2014
#putoutyourbats RIP Phil Hughes who was just playing the game we all love, from @Greenockcricket in Scotland pic.twitter.com/aI0JkU8M3h
— Shailesh Prabhu (@ssp747) November 27, 2014
https://twitter.com/mezzararty/status/538063004172959745
#putoutyourbats pic.twitter.com/1aqdeWhGMJ
— Todd (@66tcm) November 27, 2014
#putoutyourbats Special bats never used before…only right that they go out on this sad day. Terrible loss. pic.twitter.com/ZqIhBso6hH
— Brendan Watters (@brendanwatters) November 27, 2014
My 1989 Ashes bat.. Norman on security watch#RIPHughesy #putoutyourbats pic.twitter.com/8aTDRuVDyx
— Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) November 27, 2014
RIP Hughesy #putoutyourbats pic.twitter.com/1hUawNGRmh
— Bibs (@BibsWWPD) November 27, 2014
https://twitter.com/wrigglyrodger/status/537997424623505410
https://twitter.com/ElectricRay/status/538066640693653505
#RIPPhilHughes #putoutyourbats go the little champ pic.twitter.com/HbCsnHoyzG
— Paul MacPherson (@pmacpher3) November 27, 2014
Forever in our hearts, forever with us on the pitch #63NotOut #RIPPhillipHughes #putoutyourbats #408 @CricketAus pic.twitter.com/umNkHNQxEK
— Travis Jackson (@taj154) November 27, 2014
RIP @PhilHughes #putoutyourbats pic.twitter.com/rfIZqk1Pax
— James Hughes (@Highesy) November 27, 2014
My bat hasn't been out for years.I think it's time to get it out #putoutyourbats pic.twitter.com/9ScBiZhvpv
— Paul Henshall (@paul_henshall) November 27, 2014
RIP Phil Hughes #putoutyourbats pic.twitter.com/Ee29Ryj5DC
— Matt Webber (@MattWebber77) November 27, 2014
It's been a good 10 years since this willow's done anything remotely useful. Welcome back. #putoutyourbats #63notout pic.twitter.com/UEkqj0oXys
— pete mcdonald (@petemac79) November 27, 2014
#putoutyourbats #RIPHughsey #408 a life taken far to soon deepest sympathy goes out to all @CricketAus @MClarke23 pic.twitter.com/8O1pSfGKEF
— Saul Madden (@SaulMadden) November 27, 2014
Cricket's usually a battle between nations, but everyone is united for you #putoutyourbats Australia #RIPPhilHughes pic.twitter.com/2IW7SZp8ui
— Katherine (@gleek) November 27, 2014
#putoutyourbats crushed pic.twitter.com/ZkcBSOKYew
— simon booth (@simbo18) November 27, 2014
Putting one out in Chicagoland in memory of #RIPPhilHughes #putoutyourbats pic.twitter.com/Q07FZkqW9o
— Michael Harrison (@Mitchman67) November 27, 2014
Rip Phil x #putoutyourbats #RIPPhilHughes pic.twitter.com/Qb6Xgul5FQ
— Matt Baseley (@MattBaseley) November 27, 2014
#putoutyourbats pic.twitter.com/5iVoWWmoIB
— ????Chantelle ???????????????????????????????????????? (@AUSSIEChantelle) November 27, 2014
#putoutyourbats pic.twitter.com/hAtUQBQGQg
— Craig McGowen (@droppa35) November 27, 2014
#putoutyourbats in London. pic.twitter.com/esaZBCiuF9
— Steve McCormack (@stevejmcc) November 27, 2014
Don't have #putoutyourbats with me in Dubai but have @CricketAus stubby holder, this ones for you #PhillipHughes408 pic.twitter.com/VJwvN8btri
— Shannon Byrne (@shannonbyrne23) November 27, 2014
#putoutyourbats pic.twitter.com/acnVS5jHBb
— Jaine gull over (@gogomaca) November 27, 2014
Remembering #PhilHughes on Thanksgiving. #putoutyourbats pic.twitter.com/BqWTg3VIxM
— Bennys World (@MyBennysWorld) November 27, 2014
