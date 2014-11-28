Some Priceless Bats Are Getting Rare Air As Cricket Fans Farewell Phillip Hughes

Peter Terlato
Photo: Atlas admires his parents touching tribute to Phillip Hughes. Photo: jadarose77/Instagram

Social media has been flooded with touching tributes and messages for cricketer Phillip Hughes, his family and close friends but one particular show of respect is being embraced by fans and well wishers worldwide.

People from Australia, England, the United States and elsewhere are commemorating Hughes’ life by digging up their old cricket bats and gear and posting images of them at their front doors, on their porches and inside their homes, accompanied by the hashtag #putoutyourbats.

Some are rare beauties which have aged gracefully, others are in dire disrepair, and there’s a few that haven’t even been stained by their first cherry.

Here are some of the heartfelt and poignant tributes to a cricketing legend.

https://twitter.com/mezzararty/status/538063004172959745

#putoutyourbats #ripphilhughes

A photo posted by jadarose77 (@jadarose77) on

https://twitter.com/wrigglyrodger/status/537997424623505410

https://twitter.com/ElectricRay/status/538066640693653505

#putoutyourbats

A photo posted by @malmohuset on

#putoutyourbats R.I.P Phillip Hughes

A photo posted by Jodie Gilbert (@jodiebrownlow) on

Atlanta, GA. USA. #63notout #putoutyourbats #philhughes

A photo posted by Nikki Moffitt (@nikkimoff) on

R.I.P Phil Hughes #putoutyourbats

A photo posted by David Jennings (@bomber7108) on

#putoutyourbats #408 #philliphughes

A photo posted by Dannielle and Shannon (@murphy_family5) on

#RIPPhilHughes #Putoutyourbats #63notoutforever

A photo posted by @niceguynick_1 on

#putoutyourbats R.I.P hughesy

A photo posted by Andrew McMichael (@andrewmcmichaels) on

