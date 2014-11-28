Some Priceless Bats Are Getting Rare Air As Cricket Fans Farewell Phillip Hughes

Photo: Atlas admires his parents touching tribute to Phillip Hughes. Photo: jadarose77/Instagram

Social media has been flooded with touching tributes and messages for cricketer Phillip Hughes, his family and close friends but one particular show of respect is being embraced by fans and well wishers worldwide.

People from Australia, England, the United States and elsewhere are commemorating Hughes’ life by digging up their old cricket bats and gear and posting images of them at their front doors, on their porches and inside their homes, accompanied by the hashtag #putoutyourbats.

Some are rare beauties which have aged gracefully, others are in dire disrepair, and there’s a few that haven’t even been stained by their first cherry.

Here are some of the heartfelt and poignant tributes to a cricketing legend.

#putoutyourbats – deepest thoughts go out to #PhilHughes, his family and the cricket community. pic.twitter.com/gF3gUVa46C — Points for Purpose (@points4purpose) November 27, 2014

#putoutyourbats RIP Phil Hughes who was just playing the game we all love, from @Greenockcricket in Scotland pic.twitter.com/aI0JkU8M3h — Shailesh Prabhu (@ssp747) November 27, 2014

https://twitter.com/mezzararty/status/538063004172959745

#putoutyourbats Special bats never used before…only right that they go out on this sad day. Terrible loss. pic.twitter.com/ZqIhBso6hH — Brendan Watters (@brendanwatters) November 27, 2014

#putoutyourbats #ripphilhughes A photo posted by jadarose77 (@jadarose77) on Nov 11, 2014 at 12:03pm PST

https://twitter.com/wrigglyrodger/status/537997424623505410

https://twitter.com/ElectricRay/status/538066640693653505

#putoutyourbats A photo posted by @malmohuset on Nov 11, 2014 at 11:05am PST

#putoutyourbats R.I.P Phillip Hughes A photo posted by Jodie Gilbert (@jodiebrownlow) on Nov 11, 2014 at 12:33pm PST

My bat hasn't been out for years.I think it's time to get it out #putoutyourbats pic.twitter.com/9ScBiZhvpv — Paul Henshall (@paul_henshall) November 27, 2014

Atlanta, GA. USA. #63notout #putoutyourbats #philhughes A photo posted by Nikki Moffitt (@nikkimoff) on Nov 11, 2014 at 10:07am PST

It's been a good 10 years since this willow's done anything remotely useful. Welcome back. #putoutyourbats #63notout pic.twitter.com/UEkqj0oXys — pete mcdonald (@petemac79) November 27, 2014

Cricket's usually a battle between nations, but everyone is united for you #putoutyourbats Australia #RIPPhilHughes pic.twitter.com/2IW7SZp8ui — Katherine (@gleek) November 27, 2014

R.I.P Phil Hughes #putoutyourbats A photo posted by David Jennings (@bomber7108) on Nov 11, 2014 at 12:29pm PST

#putoutyourbats #408 #philliphughes A photo posted by Dannielle and Shannon (@murphy_family5) on Nov 11, 2014 at 12:33pm PST

#RIPPhilHughes #Putoutyourbats #63notoutforever A photo posted by @niceguynick_1 on Nov 11, 2014 at 10:30am PST

Don't have #putoutyourbats with me in Dubai but have @CricketAus stubby holder, this ones for you #PhillipHughes408 pic.twitter.com/VJwvN8btri — Shannon Byrne (@shannonbyrne23) November 27, 2014

#putoutyourbats R.I.P hughesy A photo posted by Andrew McMichael (@andrewmcmichaels) on Nov 11, 2014 at 6:07am PST

