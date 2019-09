From Doug Short, here’s the latest look at world markets since the global bottom (March 2009).



The Bombay Stock Exchange remains the best performer, but compared to a few weeks ago — when it was clear and away the best — it’s not a risk of falling below Hong Kong.

Even the US market is closing the gap.

Photo: Doug Short

