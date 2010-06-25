Insane Pictures Of People Waiting Three Days In Line – And Not Even For The iPhone!

Photo: Reuters

From inside the world of tech, it seems like iPhone fever is sweeping the nation. And sure, there are some pretty long lines outside of Apple Stores across the country.But as much attention as Apple launches get, and, to be sure, as much money as the iPhone will generate, the fanboys and girls are a tiny minority. In fact, the iPhone 4 lines aren’t even the biggest fan-filled gatherings out there today.



The real waiting around action is outside LA’s Nokia theatre, where fans have been camped out since Monday for the chance to catch a glimpse of the stars of Twilight Eclipse heading in to the movie’s premier. And it isn’t just one or two attention grabbers, either; the place has been packed for days. Right now it looks like a refugee camp.

So, sure, a lot of people really like Apple products, and are willing to stand around for a few hours to prove it. But this is what real fan adoration looks like:

