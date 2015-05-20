Some people go to absurdly extreme lengths just to save a few bucks

Sometimes being frugal leads people to do things that are just plain weird.

GOBankingRates asked personal finance experts and bloggers to share the most extreme lengths that they have gone to just for the sake of saving a few dollars.

Here are some of strangest habits from the list:

1. Carrying an empty coffee cup around all day.

Deacon Hayes of Well Kept Wallet used to save his empty coffee cups so that he could get a free refill the next day.

He admits that it was “kind of weird” to bring paper cups home, rinse them out, and save them for the next time.

Eventually, coffee shops started charging for refills.

Since then, he’s been brewing his own coffee at home.

2. Only listening to 12 songs.

AJ Smith, the managing editor of SmartAsset, used an MP3 player that she’d received as a gift for years, even though it was so outdated that she couldn’t add new music.

After listening to the same 12 songs over and over again started to bother her, she finally saved up and bought a replacement.

3. Hanging out at discount furniture stores for the cookies.

Tiffany Aliche of The Budgetnista spent a lot of time at Bob’s Discount Furniture in college, but she wasn’t there to shop. The store gave out free cookies to shoppers, and they became a major staple in her diet.

“What I initially took away from the experience is free cookies taste better than paid-for ones,” she told GOBankingRates. “What I really learned is that there is always a way to get more for less.”

4. Bringing household trash to work.

Andrew Schrage, co-founder of Money Crashers, decided that he didn’t want to pay for garbage pick-up anymore.

So he got permission to use the company dumpster at work, and started bringing his trash with him every day.

“It might sound like a rather unseemly process, but I recycled and composted everything I could, so it really wasn’t that bad,” he told GOBankingRates.

He believes that he saved close to $US200 annually this way.

5. Shopping the lost and found.

Since Jeff Yeager is known as the Ultimate Cheapskate, it’s not surprising that he didn’t want to buy a new bathing suit when he realised that he’d arrived at a hotel without his.

Although the desk clerk pointed out that there was a mall next door, Yeager asked to look through the lost and found instead.

“She proudly produced a nice-looking swimsuit in just my size, and said that I could keep it when I was through, since it had been in their lost and found for more than 30 days,” he told GOBankingRates. It’s now his favourite bathing suit.

Read the full list at GOBankingRates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.