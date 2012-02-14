Some People Actually Prefer To Date Someone Who Lives With His Parents

Julie Zeveloff

Living with your parents may not be a dealbreaker when it comes to dating, but we were surprised to find out that it’s actually a preference for some people, albeit a small minority.

Trulia just sent us this infographic (below) for Valentine’s Day, and the most striking statistic to us was the first one. Among women, 4% said they would prefer to date someone who lives with his parents, and a whole 6% of men said they’d rather date a woman still living with mum and dad.

Trulia’s survey was conducted among 2,236 U.S. adults.

To each his own, we guess. Happy Valentine’s Day!

