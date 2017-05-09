Some of the world's richest people have named four Australian restaurants in their top 100

Chef Martin Benn at Sepia. Source: supplied

Another list of the world’s top 100 restaurants out, and four Australian destinations have made the cut.

Quay and Sepia in Sydney, plus Vue de Monde and Attica in Melbourne feature in luxury travel magazine’s Elite Traveler’s top 100, albeit down the back end.

If the World’s 50 Best (which also has a top 100) are the Oscars of the genre, with more than 1000 industry insiders, known as The Academy, voting on who they think is best, Elite Traveler’s version is more the people’s choice awards, with 6000 of the magazine’s readers casting their votes based on where they’ve eaten around the planet.

Elite Traveler likes to boast its readers have a median household income of $US2.28 million ($AU3.1m) and net worth of $US41 million ($AU56m), so it’s no surprise that the list is unashamedly fine dining inclined, and featuring a bunch of places where you’ll be lucky to get change from $500 for dinner for two.

While World’s 50 Best gave the top gong to New York’s New York’s Eleven Madison Park, deposing Italy’s Osteria Francescana after just a year at No. 1, Elite Traveler readers chose the three-star Azurmendi, Spain’s Basque region, as its best, finally usurping Grant Achatz’s Alinea in Chicago, which dominated the list for its first five years. Eleven Madison Park came in 3rd.

It’s the sixth year for Elite Traveler’s top 100, and there are some startling differences between the choices made by the 50 Best’s critical clique versus the magazine’s one percenters, especially when it comes to eating out in Australia.

While Attica in Melbourne is at 33 on the 50 Best, it’s 72 on the Elite Traveler list, two behind Shannon Bennett’s Vue de Monde, overlooking Melbourne on level 55 of the Rialto building.

Dan Hunter’s regional Victorian fine diner, Brae, cracked the 50 Best this year at 44 after climbing 22 places, but it failed to register with millionaire jetsetters, who prefer Peter Gilmore’s Quay 79 (no. 95 on 50 Best). Sepia, which is closing at the end of the year, with chef Martin Benn and his partner Vikki Wild moving to a new venture in Melbourne, is the fourth and final Australian fine diner at 97 on the Elite Traveler list.

Not surprisingly for a New York-based magazine focused on the private jet crowd, a quarter of the top 100 came from the US and 10% are in New York. France comes in second with 18 entries – half of those in Paris.

Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck is back with a vengeance after a major refit, storming into No. 10 as the top new entry, while the London version of his Melbourne restaurant, Dinner by Heston, is at 15.

1. Azurmendi, Larrabetzu, Spain

2. Alinea, Chicago, US

3. Eleven Madison Park, New York, US

4. Restaurant De L’Hotel De Ville, Lausanne, Switzerland

5. Per Se, New York, US

6. Robuchon au Dome, Macau, China

7. Osteria Francescana, Modena, Italy

8. The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, US

9. Le Bernardin, New York, US

10. Fat Duck, Bray, UK

The full list is here.

