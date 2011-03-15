The SEC Employees Watching Porn At Work Were Making Over $200,000/Year

Last year, an investigation revealed that there were 24 SEC employees and 7 employees who had been contracted by the SEC who were caught watching porn on work computers (one of whom admitted doing it for 8 hours per day).

Now Denver lawyer Kevin Evans’s letter requesting that the SEC release their names (the SEC refuses) via the FOIA has more details on the employees:

The locations the employees worked at were: Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Denver; Fort Worth, Texas; Los Angeles; and Washington, D.C. The porn-surfing contractors worked for Labat-Anderson, CACI International, Garda Security, Keane Federal and ISN Corp Repercussions: Some received counseling or discipline. Some of these SEC employees were making well over $200,000 a year, according to the Daily Mail. None have been fired, it appears, just “disciplined.”

Click here to download the SEC’s response to Evan’s FOIA letter.

Click here to download Evan’s FOIA letter.

Click here to download Evan’s SEC porn complaint.

Via Abajournal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.