Tour The Creamery, The Coffee Shop At The centre Of Tech's Big Deals

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

Some of the biggest deals in technology have taken place at an unsuspecting coffee shop called The Creamery on the corner of 4th street and King Street in San Francisco.At 8 a.m. every day like clockwork, a pack of men in business suits pile out of the train at the Caltrain and make their way to The Creamery.



They’re some of the top venture capitalists in the San Francisco Bay Area, and they’re carry around their checkbooks. They’re headed to The Creamery to meet with entrepreneurs and founders for potential deals.

They sit down with various hopeful founders wearing hoodies and casual clothes that you might expect for a San Francisco native. Co-owner Ivor Bradley serves them food and coffee and then gives them privacy for their meeting, which often times ends up in some kind of funding deal.

Since opening up five years ago, Bradley has seen some of the tech world’s biggest deals go down. It’s rare to go to The Creamery and not see a meeting like that taking place.

All in a little rustic coffee shop that — frankly — looks pretty out of place in the hip South of Market neighbourhood in San Francisco.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.