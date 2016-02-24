21 of the coolest office spaces you'll ever see

Jacquelyn Smith, Rachel Gillett
TOMs slideGlassdoorThe TOMS headquarters in Los Angeles evokes a playground feel with its twisty slide.

Cube farms with fluorescent lights may describe the majority of today’s American offices,but increasingly savvy companies — especially those in tech — are creating newer, cooler, more innovative spaces for their employees.

“They understand it can help recruit talent and foster creativity among employees,” says Scott Dobroski, Glassdoor‘s career-trends analyst.

“Employees often feel more creative and innovative when they’re in a physical workplace that supports this same sentiment.”

With the help of Glassdoor, we found some of the coolest, most unique and functional spaces for employees to work and play.

Zappos introduced a UFO-shaped conference room in the center of its courtyard that could be booked for meetings.

Courtesy of Glassdoor

Remote employees can wheel around Square's San Francisco office and attend meetings with the help of robots.

Glassdoor

Starbucks brings Seattle-based employees together with a homey, full-service cafeteria.

Courtesy of Glassdoor

Facebookers can work in the relaxing space atop the rooftop garden in Menlo Park, California.

Glassdoor

Groupon uses themed spaces, such as a Tiki room, to spark creativity.

Courtesy of Glassdoor

Ogilvy & Mather, an advertising agency, provides a gym for its employees.

Courtesy of Glassdoor

A repurposed bank vault serves as a meeting room at the Quicken Loans headquarters in Detroit.

Glassdoor

Oracle promotes healthy living with an in-house basketball court, volleyball court, and swimming pool.

Glassdoor

Citrix designers can take a break from technology and recharge in this code-protected room 'where creativity happens.'

Glassdoor

HomeAway, an online vacation marketplace headquartered in Austin, built its own miniature roof with a hammock for working and relaxing.

HomeAway

Salesforce.com boasts a colourful kitchen with various sitting areas and coffee and food options in its Hillsboro, Oregon, office.

Courtesy of Glassdoor

Google is notorious for its cool office setups around the globe. One office in Zurich, Switzerland, features egg-shaped meeting rooms.

Peter Wurmli

TOMS employees say the work environment is open, fun, and conducive to creative work.

Glassdoor

HubSpot, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, uses modern design to attract its employees to its colourful lounge area.

Courtesy of Glassdoor

Red Door Interactive, a strategic partnering firm, has an open floor plan for employees to work, eat, and play together.

Courtesy of Glassdoor

Riot Games, a California-based game developer, has spaces where employees can play video games together.

Glassdoor

Heineken takes happy hour to the next level with its swanky, in-house bar for employees.

Glassdoor

Teams at experience entertainment production company Red Frog Events can come up with new ideas in a refurbished camper that's now a conference room.

Glassdoor

LinkedIn has an arcade room for employees who want to take a break.

Business Insider

Kickstarter has a rooftop garden for employees to hang out.

Madeline Stone / Business Insider

Ticketmaster's London office welcomes visitors with its steel slide.

Glassdoor

