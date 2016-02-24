21 of the coolest office spaces you'll ever see

Glassdoor The TOMS headquarters in Los Angeles evokes a playground feel with its twisty slide.

Cube farms with fluorescent lights may describe the majority of today’s American offices,but increasingly savvy companies — especially those in tech — are creating newer, cooler, more innovative spaces for their employees.

“They understand it can help recruit talent and foster creativity among employees,” says Scott Dobroski, Glassdoor‘s career-trends analyst.

“Employees often feel more creative and innovative when they’re in a physical workplace that supports this same sentiment.”

With the help of Glassdoor, we found some of the coolest, most unique and functional spaces for employees to work and play.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.