21 of the coolest office spaces you'll ever see

GlassdoorThe TOMS headquarters in Los Angeles evokes a playground feel with its twisty slide.
Cube farms with fluorescent lights may describe the majority of today’s American offices,but increasingly savvy companies — especially those in tech — are creating newer, cooler, more innovative spaces for their employees.
“They understand it can help recruit talent and foster creativity among employees,” says Scott Dobroski, Glassdoor‘s career-trends analyst.
“Employees often feel more creative and innovative when they’re in a physical workplace that supports this same sentiment.”
With the help of Glassdoor, we found some of the coolest, most unique and functional spaces for employees to work and play.
Zappos introduced a UFO-shaped conference room in the center of its courtyard that could be booked for meetings.
Remote employees can wheel around Square's San Francisco office and attend meetings with the help of robots.
Oracle promotes healthy living with an in-house basketball court, volleyball court, and swimming pool.
Citrix designers can take a break from technology and recharge in this code-protected room 'where creativity happens.'
HomeAway, an online vacation marketplace headquartered in Austin, built its own miniature roof with a hammock for working and relaxing.
Salesforce.com boasts a colourful kitchen with various sitting areas and coffee and food options in its Hillsboro, Oregon, office.
Google is notorious for its cool office setups around the globe. One office in Zurich, Switzerland, features egg-shaped meeting rooms.
HubSpot, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, uses modern design to attract its employees to its colourful lounge area.
Red Door Interactive, a strategic partnering firm, has an open floor plan for employees to work, eat, and play together.
Riot Games, a California-based game developer, has spaces where employees can play video games together.
Teams at experience entertainment production company Red Frog Events can come up with new ideas in a refurbished camper that's now a conference room.
