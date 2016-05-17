The biggest names in Sydney tech have a plan to transform the startup scene

TechSydney. Pictures by Belinda Pratten/ supplied.

The best and brightest of Australia’s startup and tech scene are coming together to create a new industry group which will mentor and grow promising tech companies.

Known as TechSydney, the group has been created by Spreets founder Dean McEvoy, the “godfather” of Sydney’s startup scene Mick Liubinskas, Riley Batchelor and Gen Bachelor. The aim is to make Sydney a global tech leader and it’s looking to do so by solving the big problems that have seen the city fall behind the rest of the world’s startup ecosystem.

In 2012 Sydney was ranked 12th in the world, while as of last year it had slipped to 16th. TechSydney believes this is due to all of the city’s startup groups working in isolation, despite their common goal, which has limited their impact and ability to change the sector.

The not-for-profit group has already gained some huge support, with the likes of Atlassian, Canva, LinkedIn, Airbnb, Tyro, Prospa, Airtree Ventures, Reinventure, Blackbird Ventures, and 30 more companies backing it.

“Recent moves from all levels of government to support our startup sector have been heartening, but we can’t rely on them to carry it forward,” said TechSydney CEO Dean McEvoy.

“By working together, we will drive the initiatives that will turn Sydney into a world class, top 10 hub for technology companies.”

Atlassian’s Mike Cannon Brookes. Pictures by Belinda Pratten/ supplied.

There are several key issues the group will look at, although the most important ones will be attracting highly skilled workers from overseas and creating a Silicon Valley styled precinct.

“In order to play on the global stage, the calibre of talent that we require is immensely high,” Cameron Adams, Canva co-founder said.

“Fostering the growth of engineers, designers and entrepreneurs at a local level is vitally important, but we also need to make Sydney an attractive place for experienced talent from around the world.”

TechSydney is hoping to achieve its goals by serving as an organising body and central point of contact for Sydney’s startup sector. It also wants to act as a link between the sector, government and large tech companies.

Importantly, it will also be promoting Sydney and Australia’s startup sector abroad. Mick Liubinskas recently relocated himself to San Francisco and will play a critical role in this, as will Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes.

