Theses are some of the apps coming to the new Apple TV

Apple ‘Crossy Road’ on the big screen.

“The future of TV is apps.”

That’s what Apple CEO Tim Cook said before unveiling the new Apple TV with its own App Store on Wednesday.

So what kind of apps will be coming to the big screen?

Video services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO, MLB, and Showtime are building custom apps for the Apple TV, but that’s not all you can expect. There will also be games galore, like “Crossy Road,” “Raymond Adventures,” and “Guitar Hero.”

The new remote control with the Apple TV is motion sensitive, so it can be used as a game controller.

Apps like Airbnb, Zillow, and the shopping app Gilt will also run on the Apple TV. Apple gave access to developers to create new Apple TV apps on Wednesday, and the new set-box will go on sale in October.

It starts at $US149 for the 32GB model and goes up to $US199 for the 64GB model.

This story is developing…

