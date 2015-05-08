Some of Australia's top tech execs have written beautiful tributes to SurveyMonkey boss Dave Goldberg

Dave Goldberg. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE/Web Summit.

The tragic news of Dave Goldberg’s death last weekend has seen tributes pouring in as Silicon Valley mourns.

The SurveyMonkey CEO died of a head trauma after collapsing while exercising. He was 47-years-old.

His wife, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg wrote a beautifully eloquent Facebook post about her late husband.

Goldberg spent some time in Australia, both for business and pleasure. He left a lasting impression on those he met, including Business Insider.

Here are some tributes from Australian tech execs:

Tony Ward, SurveyMonkey Managing Director ANZ

“In September last year when I went to Palo Alto to be interviewed for the role of Country Manager for ANZ the first person I got to meet was Dave. I had done huge amounts of research on SurveyMonkey and to be completely honest a lot of the appeal was working for someone like Dave. I could not find anything anywhere that was in anyway negative about him. “Without going into detail I made a faux pas early on in the interview and Dave just smiled and we made a joke of it. I am so sad for his family and sad that I won’t get to know him better. May you rest in peace Dave. You will be sorely missed and remembered by many as one of the good guys.”

Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian co-founder

Oh man :( just saw the news. RIP @davegoldberg. I only ever heard great things, even from his direct competitors. http://t.co/MgACRaNF6o — Mike Cannon-Brookes (@mcannonbrookes) May 2, 2015

Deeps De Silva, Head of Marketing APAC, Dropbox

“The local Dropbox team works very closely with SurveyMonkey here in Australia and this news came in as a real shock for everyone in the team. “We have personal connections with the team at SurveyMonkey and know that he was a very approachable and humble CEO that has instilled genuine warmth and authenticity into the culture of that organisation.”

Gabby Leibovich, Director, Catch Of The Day

“I had the pleasure and honour to spend some private time with Dave on one of his Melbourne visits. I remember spending most of that time actually talking about family and the pleasure of seeing your kids grow, and very little time discussing entrepreneurship. “Dave was a true gentleman, a humble, hard working family man that has left his Mark on the world of tech, and will be sorely missed by all that touched him. On a funny note, having learnt that Dave is based at Silicon Valley, I remember asking him jokingly whether he bumps into Mark Zuckerberg at the local supermarket. To my surprise Dave’s reply was ‘he was actually at my house on Friday for dinner’. He then informed me that he was married to Sheryl Sandberg…”

Vale Dave.

