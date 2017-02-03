Some of Australia's best chefs are cooking a fundraising dinner to support kids in Syria

10 top Sydney chefs are cooking a special to raise funds for UNICEF’s work in Syria

Ten of Sydney’s most awarded chefs are joining forces later this month for a special charity dinner to support UNICEF Australia’s Syria Crisis Appeal for Children.

The $320 dinner on Monday, February 27, at Three Blue Ducks in Rosebery will be a shared Syrian-inspired feast with wine and cocktails.

The chefs involved in the #CookForSyria fundraiser include Kylie Kwong, who’ll serve steamed wallaby buns and Long Chim’s David Thompson, offering a pomegranate, prawn and chicken salad.

The line up also features three hats chefs Peter Gilmore of Bennelong and Quay, The Bridge Room’s Ross Lusted and Paul Carmichael of Momofuku Seiōbo, as well as Three Blue Ducks trio Darren Robertson, Mark LaBrooy and Andy Allen, Clayton Wells of Automata, Luke Powell of LP’s Quality Meats, Mat Lindsay of Ester and Mitch Orr, making a Syrian-flavoured Jatz canapé.

Syrian sister chefs, Sharon and Carol Salloum from Sydney’s Almond Bar will serve traditional Syrian vegetarian dishes at the dinner.

Thompson, who recently opened a third branch of Thai street food restaurant Long Chim at Melbourne’s Crown hotel, said he’d visited Syria and believed in the cause.

“I am very much looking forward to an amazing evening, working with my fellow chefs to create an unforgettable feast, and raising money to help provide life-saving support to children in Syria,” he said.

The $320 meal includes canapés, cocktails on arrival, and the Syrian-inspired feast and wine. You can book directly with Three Blue Ducks on 9389 0010 or online.

A Melbourne #CookForSyria dinner is also being planned. Look for details online at CookForSyria.com.

If you can’t make it but want to contribute, UNICEF has set up a donations page here.

