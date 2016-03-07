Some of Australia's best CEOs and chefs are feeding leftovers to homeless people tonight

Aussie CEO James Symond practices his plating technique watched by chef Guillaume Brahimi.

From Masters of the Universe to masterchefs, more than 150 Australian business leaders are joining 50 of the nation’s best chefs to cook dinner using leftovers for 1,300 homeless people in Sydney and Brisbane tonight.

The fifth OzHarvest CEO CookOff is feeding people at Barangaroo in Sydney and Brisbane’s Royal International Convention Centre tonight as part of the food-rescue organisation’s annual major fundraiser.

The CEOs include Aussie home loans CEO James Symond, Barangaroo Development Authority CEO Craig Van der Laan, Uber managing director David Rohrsheim, Macquarie Bank executive director Tony Graham and Perpetual Limited CEO Geoff Lloyd, with NSW governor David Hurley and MPs Craig Laundy and Jason Clare.

They’re cooking alongside the likes of Quay’s Peter Gilmore, Rockpool boss Neil Perry, Aria’s Matt Moran and Guillaume Brahimi.

OzHarvest hopes to raise more than $1.5 million tonight, enough money to deliver 3 million meals to people in need. The money will also go towards helping people in remote indigenous communities.

So far James Symond has been the star fundraiser in the business community, already exceeding his $100,000 goal with $107,400, only to be bettered by OzHarvest CEO and founder Ronni Kahn, with $110,000, thanks in part to two anonymous donations of $36,000 and $25,000.

The Schirato family of Victoria Coffee fame have been generous supporters of the chefs involved, with CEO Rolando Schirato donating $10,000 to Orazia D’elia of Da Orazio Pizza, while the Australian-owned coffee business gave Neil Perry $10,000 to help him pass his $50,000 target, just in front of Matt Moran on $46,000. Vittoria chairman Les Schirato was just as generous, tipping $3000 Perry’s way, as well as sending $3000 to Guillaume Brahimi.

Going into tonight’s event, the fundraising efforts are just under the $1.5 million target.

If you want to donate to OzHarvest, and support a particular chef or CEO, head to the CEO Cookoff site here.

Our CEOs are starting to arrive. Grab an apron and jump into your kitchen! #CEOCookOff pic.twitter.com/1rgLQiHPjH — OzHarvest (@OzHarvest) March 7, 2016

