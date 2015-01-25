Some NSW Beaches Could Be Getting Shark Detecting Sonar

Getty/Dan Kitwood

A number of NSW beaches could be getting shark detecting sonar systems if the Liberal government is re-elected in March.

Premier Mike Baird is promising a $100,000 trial of the tech at up to four of the state’s most popular beaches, SMH reported.

Premier of NSW, Mike Baird catching waves. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

“One thing we will not be doing in NSW is culling sharks,” Baird said. “Instead, as well as continuing measures that have already proved successful, today I announce we will unleash new technology to make our beaches even safer for swimmers.”

Shark activity appears to have increased in the waters off NSW.

In the past 18 months three people have been killed in NSW by shark attacks.

A teenager was also bitten on the hand while spearfishing off Mollymook beach on the state’s south coast earlier this month.

Newcastle beaches were closed for a record 10 consecutive days in January as a huge great white lurked close to the shore.

While Sydney’s iconic Bondi and Manly beaches have been repeatedly closed this summer after numerous shark sightings.

Baird said there are 51 shark nets between Newcastle and Wollongong but the sonar detection system is an extra precaution.

Developed by Perth-based Shark Attack Mitigation Systems, Google and Optus the Clever Buoy sonar detection system has also been trialled by the Western Australian government. It works by sending alerts to a satellite and a text message to lifeguards when it senses a shark.

Developers are attempting to tech the system to tell the difference between a shark and a dolphin.

