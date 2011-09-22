Some Notes On That "Strong" Existing Home Sales Number

Photo: Taber Andrew Bain / Flirkr

This morning existing home sales came in stronger than expected.While the volume is good news, it won’t necessarily translate into firmer prices.



As Nomura notes, there were lots of distressed sales:

Distressed sales, representing properties that tend to be sold at about a 20% discount, continued to increase representing 31% of August existing home sales compared with 29% in July. In addition, contract failures – primarily canceled when appraisals come in lower than the negotiated price – rose to 18% in August compared with 16% in July and 9% in the same month of 2010.

The growing share of distressed sales continues to affect home prices. The median price of an existing single-family home declined by 1.7% m-o-m in August, and declined by 5.1% on a y-o-y basis, marking the seventh-straight decline in this metric. It is important to note, however, that the price measure is not seasonally adjusted and the y-o-y comparison is tough because it captures the temporary price support caused by the tax credit of 2010.

