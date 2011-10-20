Some Not Horrible Economic News From The UK

The surprise good news of the day: Not horrendous September retail sales from the UK.
From the Office of National Statistics:
- Headline: Value of retail sales in September 2011 showed an increase of 5.4 per cent compared with September 2010.
- Headline: Sales volumes in September 2011 increased by 0.6 per cent compared to September 2010.
- Non-store retailing and automotive fuel both saw sales volumes increase compared to September 2010 by 15.5 and 2.8 respectively.
- Textile, clothing and footwear sales volumes fell 2.1 per cent compared to September 2010, the largest fall since April 2008.
- Non-seasonally adjusted year-on-year sales volumes in large and small stores increase by 0.2 and 2.1 per cent respectively.
Here’s a breakdown by sector:
