Some Not Horrible Economic News From The UK

The surprise good news of the day: Not horrendous September retail sales from the UK.



From the Office of National Statistics:

Headline: Value of retail sales in September 2011 showed an increase of 5.4 per cent compared with September 2010.

Headline: Sales volumes in September 2011 increased by 0.6 per cent compared to September 2010.

Non-store retailing and automotive fuel both saw sales volumes increase compared to September 2010 by 15.5 and 2.8 respectively.

Textile, clothing and footwear sales volumes fell 2.1 per cent compared to September 2010, the largest fall since April 2008.

Non-seasonally adjusted year-on-year sales volumes in large and small stores increase by 0.2 and 2.1 per cent respectively.

Here’s a breakdown by sector:

