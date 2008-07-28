Some Monday Cheer: Gas Prices Dip Back Below $4

The national average gas price has dropped ever so slightly below $4 to $3.996.



Fractions of a cent may not actually have a tangible impact on our economy, but for consumers who are fearing the worst, “$3” gas may provide a much needed psychological boost.

You’re feeling better already, right?

Photo Credit: Jonathan Alcorn

