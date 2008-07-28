Some Monday Cheer: Gas Prices Dip Back Below $4

The national average gas price has dropped ever so slightly below $4 to $3.996.
Fractions of a cent may not actually have a tangible impact on our economy, but for consumers who are fearing the worst, “$3” gas may provide a much needed psychological boost.
You’re feeling better already, right?
See Also:
How To Make $5 Gas (Almost) Funny
Just In: $10 Gas Doesn’t Mean End of civilisation As We Know It!
Photo Credit: Jonathan Alcorn
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.