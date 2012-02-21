Some Mind-Blowing Stats About Pinterest's Incredible Success So Far

Pinterest is one of the most talked about and fastest growing sites right now.



So what drives that immense popularity? Research firm RJ Metrics dove into Pinterest and came up with some interesting findings in its latest report.

Here’s what you need to know:

Etsy is the top source for all Pinterest photos, but it only represents about 3% of all postings.

Images from Google ranked a close second behind Etsy.

80% of the items on Pinterest have been “re-pinned,” or re-posted from someone else.

With all the recent media coverage surrounding Pinterest, user sign ups have skyrocketed. But a lot of those people quickly became bored and stopped engaging with the site. The average number of pins by a user for his or her first 30 days on the site dropped significantly in November and December of last year, the same time Pinterest mentions in the press peaked.

Read more of the report on RJ Metrics >

So what the heck is Pinterest? Click here to learn how to use the hottest site on the planet >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.