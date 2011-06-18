Some Lucky Goldman Sachs Interns Get To See The Staten Island Yankees For Free This Summer

Photo: Wikipedia

Some of Goldman Sachs’ interns will be cruising in Wall Street style on the Hudson River in a 207 foot long boat this summer…Well, cruising over to Staten Island, that is.



The Goldman interns in the credit risk department are expected to take a trip on the free Staten Island ferry along with the rest of the tourists in New York to watch the minor league Staten Island Yankees.

“We’re not going to tell them it’s free,” one analyst at the bank said. “The budget has been cut so we’re taking them to Staten Island.”

If the group purchased group tickets they will get free hats and have all-you-can-eat ballpark food.

