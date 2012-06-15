Some (Lite) Advice for Those Seeking Angel Money

The WSJ plays Q&A with former AOL salesman Knox Massey, who now runs Atlanta Technology Angels. Nothing earth-shattering, but worth an 11-second review:
- Tech angels don’t want to hear pitches from bagel entrepreneurs (know the investor)
- You won’t get the money next Monday (process takes a few months)
- Do more than a Google search (network)
- You’re not getting a check, you’re getting married (long-term relationship)
- Shut up and listen (Angels are usually former entrepreneurs who like to feel respected and important–just like you. And they might even have something intelligent to say).
Let me guess: You’re going to build the world’s most awesomest social network.
