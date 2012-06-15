Some (Lite) Advice for Those Seeking Angel Money

The WSJ plays Q&A with former AOL salesman Knox Massey, who now runs Atlanta Technology Angels. Nothing earth-shattering, but worth an 11-second review:



Tech angels don’t want to hear pitches from bagel entrepreneurs (know the investor)

You won’t get the money next Monday (process takes a few months)

Do more than a Google search (network)

You’re not getting a check, you’re getting married (long-term relationship)

Shut up and listen (Angels are usually former entrepreneurs who like to feel respected and important–just like you. And they might even have something intelligent to say).



Let me guess: You’re going to build the world’s most awesomest social network.

