Some Instagram Ads Are Being 'Liked' Hundreds Of Thousands Of Times

According to Curalate, paid posts generate a significant more number of likes than unpaid posts on Instagram. Early results show that the ice cream brand Ben and Jerry’s is accumulating nearly 350,000 likes on average per paid posts, compared to roughly 25,000 for a a post they didn’t pay to promote. That’s an uptick of approximately 14x more likes on paid posts than unpaid.

However, not all brands are convinced that likes are the metric that they should be focusing on, and Instagram’s business team realises that.

“There’s a lot of value in impressions and views that may not be captured in likes or comments,” Instagram’s former Head of Business Emily White told Rebecca Lieb, who is an analyst at Altimeter.

One thing is for sure, large brands are intrigued by the marketing potential on Instagram. According to recent analysis at BI Intelligence, based on data collected by SimplyMeasured, three-fourths of the world’s top 100 brands are now using Instagram.

In Other News …

Snapchat has hired Emily White as its new chief operating officer. Previously, White worked at Facebook where she oversaw Instagram’s monetization efforts. (All Things D)

Social data platform, DataSift, raised $US42 million to expand into international markets and to broaden its firehose to include non-social data. (TechCrunch)

Business Insider’s Jim Edwards suspects that the reason Apple acquired Topsy (a social media analytics firm) is to compete with Google over semantic search. (Business Insider)

According to sources who spoke with All Things D, Twitter attempted to acquire Topsy before Apple did. (All Things D)

Andy Rubin is now head of a new robotics department at Google. Rubin is credited with building the Android software and later managing its development at Google. (New York Times)

What You May Have Missed This Week On BI Intelligence …

