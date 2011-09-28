Some Historical Perspective On That Durable Goods Number

The September Advance Report on August Durable Goods was released this morning by the Census Bureau. Here is the summary on new orders:



New orders for manufactured durable goods in August decreased $0.2 billion or 0.1 per cent to $201.8 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This decrease, down two of the last three months, followed a 4.1 per cent July increase. Excluding transportation, new orders decreased 0.1 per cent. Excluding defence, new orders decreased 0.1 per cent.

