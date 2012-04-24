Some Guys Are Desperate Enough To Hire Women To Pose As Their 'Girlfriends'

Photo: Flickr via rosengrant

You may not have settled down with an actual boyfriend yet, but while you’re searching for Mr. Right, you can get paid to pretend to be Mr. Wrong’s girlfriend.A new website called Girlfriend Hire links up guys who need to farm out various (all PG) girlfriend-y tasks with girls who need a little extra money. Each task costs a fiver.



Think of it like TaskRabbit, but for guys who are are probably 12 years old and borrowing their parents’ computer. You can complete homework, share secrets of the female race, post lovey-dovey notes all over his Facebook wall and more.

Some of the more notable requests from guys include:

Looking for a girl who will argue/break up with me over text message

Stalk a buddy.. in the wittiest ways possible.

To show me her feet

I want a girl to make a video explaining why cats are better than dogs

Make a video summarizing Battlestar Gallactica in a skirt or bikini!

Get over an ex (Editor’s comment: awwwww)

We kind of like the idea of earning $5 by counseling a sad teenage boy through his first heartbreak. But what do you think? Worth the money or just weird?

