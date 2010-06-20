Some Guy Says Apple Stock Is About To Plummet To $45 A Share

Before you howl, just pause and take a deep breath.



The most dangerous time in the markets is when everyone agrees about something. And right now, everyone agrees that Apple (AAPL) is a juggernaut that will keep churning out sex-in-a-box devices until it finally takes over the whole world.

Most analysts now have targets for Apple in the mid-$300s (and those that don’t will soon). The iPhone 4 is an absolute bombshell, and Apple is selling 1 million iPads a month. Gene Munster of Piper makes a persuasive case that Apple could go to $1,000 over the next few years. And so on.

In the face of that, some fellow got on Twitter and put out a press release this week saying Apple is going to plummet to $45 a share.

Now, that’s a sure way to grab some attention, and anytime you put out a press release on something that, you make crystal clear that attention is what you’re after.

But don’t shoot the messenger until you consider the message. If, back in the summer of 2007, someone had told you that house prices were going to plunge 30% and that Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers, Citi, AIG, and dozens of other huge companies were going to go bankrupt–all within two years–you would have howled in derision.

Anything’s possible in the markets, and the moment you forget that, you’re dead. And there’s nothing like a warm comfortable consensus to lull you into shutting your brain off and charging with the herd right over the cliff.

So let’s at least give this fellow’s logic a moment’s consideration:

Understanding Why Apple Will Fall From Its Tree

Unlike traditional financial models which have difficulty during times of market volatility, BAM Investor uses a unique model called “behavioural Analysis of Markets” or BAM, which is based on more than 20 years of quantitative analysis of how complex human behaviours and social movements affect stock prices. This unique model has enabled BAM to predict market prices with enormous precision–especially in times of extreme market volatility…

OK, forget it. No Apple-specific logic whatsoever. Just a market-crash call wrapped in an Apple headline.

By the way, if memory serves, Apple has just over $40 billion of cash. If the stock went to $45, the company would be worth about $40 billion, which would be less than the current cash balance. This would imply that the company itself was worthless.

Now, this isn’t inconceivable. For the stock to crater that far, the company would almost certainly have to start losing billions of dollars a quarter, and at that rate of loss, it would burn through cash fast. And for the copany to be losing billions a quarter, the whole global economy would likely have had to have plunged back into the tank. And if the economy plunged into the tank, the stock market would have followed (or led) it down. But Apple isn’t run by idiots. And it for some reason it’s business did go to hell, we imagine management would quickly cut expenses, thus preserving some profits, along with the cash balance.

So it’s not IMPOSSIBLE that Apple would go to $45. After all, it traded at $75 in the middle of the financial crisis. But it’s highly unlikely.

And, more importantly for the purposes of this discussion, the fellow who says it’s going to $45 hasn’t provided any logic whatsoever for why it might go there other than general proclamations of market doom. So howl away.

(via Philip Elmer-Dewitt)

