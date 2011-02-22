Some Guy In Michigan Endorses Donald Trump For President

Donald Trump says he’s “seriously considering” running for president in 2012.



He says he’ll announce his decision sometime this summer.

A campaign by The Donald probably wouldn’t be a bad thing. He’d certainly advance the pro-business agenda, and he’d also likely add real-world perspective and forthrightness that is often missing from political campaigns. (Think Ross Perot). He’d also pump some cash into the economy.

We doubt Trump has a snowball’s chance in hell of winning, of course, and we suspect he’d loathe the perpetual arse-kissing that goes along with these things. But he’s already got the money he needs. And he might get a kick out of shaking things up for a while.

So add us to the folks who would like to see Trump announce that he’s actually running for President, not just thinking about it.

Meanwhile, The Donald’s already got one vote: Some guy in Michigan just endorsed him:

Michigan business owner endorses Donald Trump for President 2012

Restaurant owner, Darryl Gaddis is encouraging all entrepreneurs, business owners/ job creators to encourage and support Donald Trump to run for President of the United States 2012.

Business Owner Darryl Gaddis

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRLog (Press Release) – Feb 20, 2011 – According to business owner Darryl Gaddis, “If we don’t get Donald Trump in office, we’ll all be standing in a soup line, right along with our employees and customers. The “new government” is following a recipe for failure and disaster. Business owners/ job creators understand that you can’t spend and borrow your way out of debt. Business owners understand that if you sell a product that customers don’t want – you go out of business and are not bailed out”, states Gaddis.” Bottom-line, the current administration is dead set on crashing our system, destroying the United States and turning us into a third world country. Business people must step up to the plate and stop the career politicians who are trained, professional liars that prosper off of the taxpayers sweat and eat out of the public trough. We need people who sign the front of the check not the back,” said Gaddis. “Business owners are the last line of defence and can return America back to it’s greatness. We business owners/ entrepreneurs supply 85% of the employment in the U.S. although NOW our biggest competitor is the US Government. Donald Trump’s Common Sense Thinking and Truthfulness will get this country back on track,” stated Gaddis. “Whether you like Donald or not- he will get the job done. Donald Trump is the next president of the U.S. if he decides to run. There is no career politician that has a chance of winning against him. The politicians have gotten us to where we are today! We have 46 States Collapsing, 26%-30% Interest Rates, No Loans, High Unemployment, Job Loss, Banks and the Government ROBBING people of their homes, Unemployment Benefits for three years (turning the country into a welfare state). Food and Gas prices rising to the moon and Insane Stimulus Plans! We need Donald Trump NOW!” said Gaddis. ” Donald Trump is America’s Last Hope and Stand against The Destroyers of HUMAN civilisation!! It doesn’t matter if you are a Republican or a Democrat, IF YOU ARE PRO-BUSINESS -VOTE DONALD TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT 2012!!” Call Darryl Gaddis.

248-855-2228 Store

