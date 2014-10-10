Nobel Committee Shocked By Guy Who Says Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzay 'Hasn't Actually Done Anything'

The Nobel Committee was visibly shocked at the press conference announcing the winner of the Peace Prize when an attendee questioned the selection of Malala Yousafzay, saying she “has aspirations but hasn’t actually done anything.”

Here’s committee chairmain Thorbjorn Jagland looking a bit taken aback by the statement:

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday morning to Kailash Satyarthi, from India, and Malala Yousafzay, from Pakistan, “for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education.”

Here’s the person who questioned the award. It was very bizarre.

