Some Genius From Brooklyn Turned An NYPD Van Into A Grilled Cheese Truck

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

At Clusterstock, we know that when bankers aren’t having a martini lunch or a sumptuous meal with clients (yeah right), they sometimes head to a food truck for their vittles.Well now there’s an incredibly creative option in Midtown (and Chelsea, and DUMBO but who cares about that?).



The Daily News reports that a Brooklyn native turned an NYPD van into a grilled cheese business. Chef Michael Jacober bought the van at an NYPD auction for $6,000. That’s lucky, because the police don’t publicize their auctions, and they take really good care of their vehicles.

From the Daily News:

“I wanted to take a step into something that wasn’t high risk,” said Jacober who launched Morris Grilled Cheese last January selling nosh like the $10 Croque Monsieur melt – smoked ham, pickled spring onion with provolone.

“It’s not like investing in a restaurant where the start up costs are much higher,” said Jacober who lives in Park Slope and is a former cook at fancy spots like Per Se in Columbus Circle.

This is basically like turning retired work horse into a playful attraction at a petting zoo. “It used to house criminals, and now it houses grilled cheese,” said one customer. Well done, sir.This story was originally published by Food & Wine.

