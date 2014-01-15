Some Fitbit Force Users Are Complaining About Nasty Rashes On Their Wrists

Kevin Smith/Business Insider The Fitbit Force (left) next to a competitor, Jawbone (right).

Fitbit recently released its Force wristband, which helps wearers track daily activity, such as steps walked and hours slept. It was a popular gift this past holiday season.

But some of its wearers are complaining of rashes, blisters and peeling skin on message boards. Pictures they’ve posted are ugly.

Susan Pomeroy,a fitness instructor is one of those users. A doctor told her a rash on her wrist was contact-induced “dermatitis,” or skin inflammation. In other words, her rash was caused by the device making contact with her skin and it likely could have been caused by any frequently-worn object, not just Fitbit Force.

Still, she wants people to know that wrist rashes can happen if you wear a Fitbit too frequently.

Message board via Huffington Post Susan Pomeroy’s rash, which she says was caused by Fitbit Force.

“It’s just not acceptable that you pay $US129 for a product and then end up seeking professional medical help for a rash that develops from use of that product,” she told The Huffington Post’s Timothy Stenovec

The Huffington Post reached out to Fitbit, which acknowledged the complaints and said it would refund any user who is allergic to the band.

Here’s Fitbit’s statement:

We are aware that some of our customers have reported a skin irritation from wearing their Force device. We conduct testing in order to satisfy a variety of internationally accepted standards relating to the safety of the materials in our devices. Fitbit wristbands are made of an elastomer material similar to many sports watches and do not contain latex. The Fitbit Force clasps and casing are made with a surgical-grade stainless steel, which is commonly used in watches, jewelry and other products in contact with the skin. As with any jewelry or watch, numerous factors could cause a skin irritation, such as nickel sensitivity (surgical stainless steel is an alloy containing traces of nickel), reactions to bacteria that can accumulate in wristbands, or a sensitivity to the material of the band elastomer. However, our customers are our top priority, so we already have been taking steps to make this right with any customers who feel that they have an allergy related to their Fitbit device including offering a refund or a choice of a replacement tracker. Fitbit will handle all shipping costs and will provide a refund in any difference in price.

