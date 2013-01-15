Here Are Some Facts About Scientology That Didn't Make It Into The Atlantic Advertorial

The Atlantic just published an article about the Church of Scientology that was written by the Church of Scientology (“sponsor content.”)



The article, not surprisingly, is quite flattering.

And the Atlantic’s readership, not surprisingly, is aghast.

In the interest of contrast, we thought we would bring to your attention another article about the Church of Scientology.

This other article was written by Lawrence Wright of the New Yorker.

It might be described as a “devastating expose.”

Wright’s article centres around the story of one of Scientology’s most famous defectors, a Hollywood screenwriter named Paul Haggis. It also draws a profile of Scientology’s leader, David Miscavige, the beaming fellow in the Atlantic advertorial above.

The article describes how Scientology targets and uses celebrities like Tom Cruise to raise money, recruit adherents, and spread its “technology” (teachings). It also notes that David Miscavige’s wife disappeared six years ago.

