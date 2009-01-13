Some Details On Bernie's Palatial "Prison"

Since Bernie Madoff will be ensconced there for a few more weeks, at least, we wanted you to know a little bit about the place and his neighbours.



We already told you about the apology notes he sent to his fellow co-op owners, on Dec. 22, about the media melée outside their Federal style 133 East 64th Street building.

And, did we mention that until he resigned in mid-December Madoff was president of the co-op board?

Here’s a little bit about the digs in which he occupies a penthouse apartment estimated to be worth $7 million:

NY Times: An elegant prewar building with apartments starting at $5 million and an understated lobby (orchid, clubby leather chairs, doorman in vest and jacket), 133 East 64th isn’t the kind of place where residents get together in the lobby and nibble butter cookies at an annual holiday party, or run into each other in the laundry room and gripe about the high fees of the machines.

To the contrary, says one resident, you could live there for years and almost never run into, say, its most famous resident, NBC‘s Matt Lauer, or any other neighbour, for that matter. The building has 2 penthouses and 11 floors. It’s laid out with two residences per floor; but since the front and back apartments each have their own elevator, the contact among residents can be minimal.

Above (with a bigger picture below) is the floor plan of the 12th floor penthouse. A realtor told Fox Business that Madoff owns half the top floor, but they don’t know which half. (His neighbour—Matt Lauer?—must be thrilled with the helicopters flying overhead.)

The network talked to contractors from Casale Associates who do daily sweeps. (As of today they’ll add Madoff inventory monitoring and management to their list of duties.) The Casale workers tell FBN that they never see Madoff because the place has “too many rooms.” The realtor who provided Fox Biz with the floorplan pegs the average apartment at 3,000-4,000 square feet. Maybe Madoff was hiding in one of the “Maid’s Rooms” (there are 2 of them in one unit and 3 in the other) or perhaps in the “Maid’s Dining Room?”



FOR FULL MADOFF COVERAGE, CLICK BERNIE’S FACE >

See Also: A SLIDESHOW OF MADOFF’S VICTIMS HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.