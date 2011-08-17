Here's How Big Apple's Giant New Spaceship Headquarters Will Actually Be

Update: Apparently, Apple’s HQ won’t be bigger than the Pentagon. It will be just a shade smaller, actually.



Philip Elmer DeWitt at Fortune ran the tale of the tape:

Photo: Fortune

Original: Apple’s new headquarters are going to be bigger than the Pentagon, notes John Martello at The Mac Observer who made this graphic to show how big the spaceship building will be:

Photo: The Mac Observer

