Some Carriers To Offer Subsidized iPads With 2-Year 3G contracts?

This little report has got us pondering this morning, as it indicates 3G carriers may well offer iPads at generous subsidies.

We’ve heard some chatter claiming Apple’s been exploring the notion of selling MacBooks equipped with 3G access to consumers at discount rates via mobile carriers. Now we think those discussions (reported last year) may simply have been Apple management testing the waters.



Continue reading »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.